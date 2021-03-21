in the highest elevations. Heavy rain will affect a few

states tomorrow including Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. Snow

showers will once again impact the Pacific Northwest into

the Rockies. The coast and lower elevations will simply

receive rain showers from this event while the higher

elevations of Washington and Oregon as well as Idaho,

eastern Montana, eastern Wyoming, northern California and

northern Nevada should expect snow. The Northeast will once

again be warm and sunny.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 83 at Fort Stockton, TX

National Low Sunday 12 at Stanley, ID

