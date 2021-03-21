in the highest elevations. Heavy rain will affect a few
states tomorrow including Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. Snow
showers will once again impact the Pacific Northwest into
the Rockies. The coast and lower elevations will simply
receive rain showers from this event while the higher
elevations of Washington and Oregon as well as Idaho,
eastern Montana, eastern Wyoming, northern California and
northern Nevada should expect snow. The Northeast will once
again be warm and sunny.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 83 at Fort Stockton, TX
National Low Sunday 12 at Stanley, ID
