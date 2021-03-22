elevations. Heavy rain will affect a few states including

Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. Snow showers will once again

impact the Pacific Northwest into the Rockies. The coast and

the lower elevations will simply receive rain showers from

this event, while the higher elevations of Washington and

Oregon, as well as Idaho, eastern Montana, eastern Wyoming,

Northern California and northern Nevada should expect snow.

The Northeast will again be warm and sunny.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 86 at Zapata, TX

National Low Sunday 12 at Stanley, ID

