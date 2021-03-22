elevations. Heavy rain will affect a few states including
Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. Snow showers will once again
impact the Pacific Northwest into the Rockies. The coast and
the lower elevations will simply receive rain showers from
this event, while the higher elevations of Washington and
Oregon, as well as Idaho, eastern Montana, eastern Wyoming,
Northern California and northern Nevada should expect snow.
The Northeast will again be warm and sunny.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 86 at Zapata, TX
National Low Sunday 12 at Stanley, ID
