a mild afternoon. Farther west, a storm will spread a large
swath of drenching rain from Kansas and Missouri to northern
Michigan with localized flooding. Heavy thunderstorms are in
store farther south to the western Gulf coast. A narrow zone
of snow will develop on the northwestern flank of the storm
over the central and northern Plains. In the West, a storm
will spread areas of rain and snow from northern Arizona to
western Montana and southern Wyoming. As the Northwest has a
dry day, winds will kick up in California.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 93 at Zapata, TX
National Low Monday -2 at Daniel, WY
