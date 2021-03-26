also create strong winds from eastern Ohio to the Northeast

coast through the evening. Some gusts could surpass 60 mph.

Farther south, a few thunderstorms may rumble across North

and South Carolina, central and southern Georgia, southern

Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. However, the

threat of severe weather will be much lower than Thursday.

Meanwhile, snow showers will occur over the central Rocky

AD

Mountains. It will be dry along the West coast. Very warm

air over South Texas will send temperatures soaring into the

90s but stay short of record levels.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 94 at Zephyrhills, FL

National Low Thursday -2 at Gould, CO

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather