severe thunderstorms, including isolated tornadoes, is
expected to increase, especially in the lower Mississippi
and Tennessee valleys. All facets of severe weather can
occur with the greatest risk likely during the afternoon and
evening. Farther north, a storm is expected to bring a batch
of rain to the Midwest with snow on its northwestern flank.
Most areas from the Plains to the Pacific coast can expect a
dry day and sunshine. Showers will likely diminish in parts
of New Mexico. Warmth is forecast to build over the
Southwest on Sunday.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 94 at Zapata, TX
National Low Friday 5 at Antero Reservoir, CO
