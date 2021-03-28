country allowing for yet another sunny day. Temperatures
across the northern and central Plains will be 15 to 25
degrees above normal. Dispite the warmth, the Plains will be
very windy tomorrow. The highest winds will be across North
Dakota and Montanta where winds could gust 50 to 60 mph.
These winds will be strong enough to knock down trees and
powerlines. There will also be a few snow showers moving
across Montana, Idaho and Wyoming during the day. The snow
showers, combined with strong winds can cause visibilities
to be temporarily reduced. Most of the West will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 91 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Sunday 1 at Gothic, CO
_____
