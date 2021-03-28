country allowing for yet another sunny day. Temperatures

across the northern and central Plains will be 15 to 25

degrees above normal. Dispite the warmth, the Plains will be

very windy tomorrow. The highest winds will be across North

Dakota and Montanta where winds could gust 50 to 60 mph.

These winds will be strong enough to knock down trees and

powerlines. There will also be a few snow showers moving

across Montana, Idaho and Wyoming during the day. The snow

showers, combined with strong winds can cause visibilities

to be temporarily reduced. Most of the West will be dry.

