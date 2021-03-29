the country allowing for yet another sunny day. Temperatures
across the northern and central Plains will be 15-25 degrees
above normal. Despite the warmth, the Plains will be very
windy. The highest winds will be across North Dakota and
Montana, where winds could reach 50-60 mph. There will also
be a few snow showers moving across Montana, Idaho and
Wyoming during the day. The snow showers, combined with
strong winds can cause visibilities to be temporarily
reduced. Most of the West will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 94 at Anaheim, CA
National Low Sunday 1 at Gothic, CO
