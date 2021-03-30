night. New or worsening flooding problems will be the

primary threat due to the showers and thunderstorms, but

some of the strongest storms may contain hail and gusty

winds. Chilly air is forecast to rush into the North Central

states and sink southward across the Intermountain West.

Stray showers may dampen the Upper Midwest along the leading

edge of the cold surge, with rain and snow showers expected

across the Rockies. The Pacific Coast will be dry and mild.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 97 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Monday 6 at Champion, MI

_____

