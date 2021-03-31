flooding can occur and aggravate existing flooding in parts
of the South. As colder air catches up with the rain near
parts of the Great Lakes and central and northern
Appalachians tonight, a change to snow will occur. Most
areas from the Plains to the Rockies and Pacific coast can
expect dry weather and sunshine. The Midwest will be much
colder when compared to Tuesday. Warmth is forecast to build
slowly over the West as the week progresses.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 95 at Kingsville, TX
National Low Tuesday -9 at Daniel, WY
