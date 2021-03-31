flooding can occur and aggravate existing flooding in parts

of the South. As colder air catches up with the rain near

parts of the Great Lakes and central and northern

Appalachians tonight, a change to snow will occur. Most

areas from the Plains to the Rockies and Pacific coast can

expect dry weather and sunshine. The Midwest will be much

AD

colder when compared to Tuesday. Warmth is forecast to build

slowly over the West as the week progresses.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 95 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Tuesday -9 at Daniel, WY

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather