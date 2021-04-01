expected from upstate New York to southeastern Canada. As
the cold blast pushes south, any wet surfaces could freeze
overnight due to freezing conditions. The rest of the
country will be under the influence of high pressure, which
will promote dry and sunny conditions. Chilly air will
loosen its grip on the North Central states as milder
weather moves in from the west. The core of the warmth will
target the Southwest, but daily record highs may be
challenged across most of the West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 92 at Camarillo, CA
National Low Wednesday -5 at Daniel, WY
