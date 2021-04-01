expected from upstate New York to southeastern Canada. As

the cold blast pushes south, any wet surfaces could freeze

overnight due to freezing conditions. The rest of the

country will be under the influence of high pressure, which

will promote dry and sunny conditions. Chilly air will

loosen its grip on the North Central states as milder

weather moves in from the west. The core of the warmth will

target the Southwest, but daily record highs may be

challenged across most of the West.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 92 at Camarillo, CA

National Low Wednesday -5 at Daniel, WY

