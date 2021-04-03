the northern tier of the Northeast. Farther south, an area
of showers and spotty thunderstorms is expected over central
Texas. Farther northwest, a storm offshore over the Pacific
is expected to send some low-elevation rain and mountain
snow in part of western Washington later on. As the East is
anticipated to remain chilly into tonight, much warmer air
will continue to build over the Plains and start to sprawl
into the Midwest. Heat will continue over much of the West,
especially the interior Southwest. Pacific air will moderate
temperatures in coastal California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 101 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Friday 0 at Cotton, MN
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.