Minnesota for more severe storms with the possibility for
hail to pop up in the late afternoon or early evening.
Elsewhere, snow is expected in Maine as well as Idaho and
Montana. The Idaho/Montana snow will be more impressive
with 3-6 inches expected for some. The only other wet
weather across the country will be spotty showers along the
Texas coast. The rest of the country will be warm and
sunny. There will even be a large region in Arizona and
southern California, including Pheonix, that will reach 100
degrees tomorrow.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 98 at Thermal, CA
National Low Sunday 10 at Clayton Lake, ME
