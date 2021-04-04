Minnesota for more severe storms with the possibility for

hail to pop up in the late afternoon or early evening.

Elsewhere, snow is expected in Maine as well as Idaho and

Montana. The Idaho/Montana snow will be more impressive

with 3-6 inches expected for some. The only other wet

weather across the country will be spotty showers along the

Texas coast. The rest of the country will be warm and

sunny. There will even be a large region in Arizona and

southern California, including Pheonix, that will reach 100

degrees tomorrow.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 98 at Thermal, CA

National Low Sunday 10 at Clayton Lake, ME

