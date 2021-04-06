Valley to the mid-Atlantic. A storm will develop over the
center of the country and blanket portions of the northern
and central Rockies with snow. This storm will also fire up
severe weather late in the day for parts of the central
Plains. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the main
threats with any stronger storm. Dry conditions and
unseasonable warmth will remain in place across the
Southwest, while the Northwest dries out after several days
of stormy weather.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 100 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 15 at Walden, CO
