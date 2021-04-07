to much of Montana and northern Idaho and cold air moves in.
The rest of the nation will be largely dry as heat builds in
southern Texas, Arizona and inland Southern California.
Warmth is forecast to spread across the Plains, Florida and
the inland Northeast, with milder conditions along the
coast. There can also be some late-day thunderstorms across
eastern Texas.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 97 at Zapata, TX
National Low Wednesday 14 at Alamosa, CO
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.