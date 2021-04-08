to bring drenching rain from eastern Nebraska and Iowa to

northern Michigan. The rain can ease dry conditions in some

areas and lead to localized flooding in others. Showers and

heavier thunderstorms are anticipated to extend from the

Ohio Valley, southward to the central Gulf coast. Some areas

can be hit with strong winds and flash flooding. Much of the

rest of the Plains and Southwest can expect a dry and sunny

day. Meanwhile, a new storm will spread low-elevation rain

showers and mountain snow showers from coastal Oregon and

Washington to central Montana.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 100 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Wednesday 14 at Alamosa, CO

_____

