causing some concern. Areas of rain and locally gusty

thunderstorms are in store for the Midwest and along part of

the mid-Atlantic coast. Dry weather is expected to hold on

in New England. Most areas from the Plains states to

California will be dry and sunny as heat continues over the

Southwest. A push of colder air and a storm will bring

low-elevation rain and mountain snow from Washington and

Oregon to northern Idaho and western Montana.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 107 at Zapata, TX

National Low Friday 5 at West Yellowstone, MT

