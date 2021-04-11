and Montanta as well. As much as 3 to 6 inches of snow will

fall across northern North Dakota. Aside from a few

thunderstorms in South Florida, the Southeast will be dry

and sunny tomorrow. The Southern Plains will be dry during

the day, however a few thunderstorms will pop across the

region during the overnight hours. Most of the West will be

dry and sunny during the day as high pressure will be in

control over the area. Temperatures along the West Coast

will be above average.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 94 at San Angelo, TX

National Low Sunday 8 at Daniel, WY

