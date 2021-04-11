and Montanta as well. As much as 3 to 6 inches of snow will
fall across northern North Dakota. Aside from a few
thunderstorms in South Florida, the Southeast will be dry
and sunny tomorrow. The Southern Plains will be dry during
the day, however a few thunderstorms will pop across the
region during the overnight hours. Most of the West will be
dry and sunny during the day as high pressure will be in
control over the area. Temperatures along the West Coast
will be above average.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 94 at San Angelo, TX
National Low Sunday 8 at Daniel, WY
_____
