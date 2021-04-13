around 10-20 degrees below normal will be common across the
northern Rockies, but a chill will be felt as far south as
the southern Plains. Another storm pushing into the Rockies
will begin to bring accumulating snow to the region. Snow
will begin across Utah and Colorado and slowly spread
northward. Afternoon thunderstorms will rumble across
portions of Texas and Louisiana.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 99 at Cotulla, TX
National Low Monday 4 at Walden, CO
_____
