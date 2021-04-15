elevations of the Northeast as well. Farther south, a
stalled front will continue to be the focusing point for
rounds of showers and thunderstorms with the risk of
flooding and damaging wind gusts along the Gulf coast.
Farther west, a storm will continue to affect the Rockies
with areas of snow and low-elevation rain. Rain and
thunderstorms are forecast to expand over parts of the
central and southern High Plains. Much of the rest of the
nation can expect dry weather. Cooler air will settle over
the Southwest and expand over the Central states.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 99 at Zapata, TX
National Low Wednesday 9 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.