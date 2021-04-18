Montana to Colorado. Some higher elevation areas in the

Rocky Mountains will likely see 6 to 12 inches of snow

through tomorrow night. Meanwhile, scattered snowers will

continue across portions of the Northeast. There will be

some rain across the North and South Carolina coastlines as

a weak low pressure system moves away from land. A stalled

front will continue to remain parked over central Florida

continuing to induce showers and thunderstorms across a good

portion of the state. The West Coast will continue to remain

dry and very warm.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 92 at Tamiami, FL

National Low Sunday 1 at Leadville, CO

