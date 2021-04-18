Montana to Colorado. Some higher elevation areas in the
Rocky Mountains will likely see 6 to 12 inches of snow
through tomorrow night. Meanwhile, scattered snowers will
continue across portions of the Northeast. There will be
some rain across the North and South Carolina coastlines as
a weak low pressure system moves away from land. A stalled
front will continue to remain parked over central Florida
continuing to induce showers and thunderstorms across a good
portion of the state. The West Coast will continue to remain
dry and very warm.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 92 at Tamiami, FL
National Low Sunday 1 at Leadville, CO
