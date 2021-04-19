Rocky Mountains will likely have 6-12 inches of snow through
tonight. Meanwhile, spotty showers will continue across
portions of the Northeast. There will be some rain along the
coastline of the Carolinas as a weak storm moves away from
land. A stalled front will remain parked over central
Florida, continuing to induce showers and thunderstorms
across a good portion of the sunshine state. The West Coast
will remain dry and very warm as the high pressure persists
over the region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 94 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 1 at Leadville, CO
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.