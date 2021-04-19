Rocky Mountains will likely have 6-12 inches of snow through

tonight. Meanwhile, spotty showers will continue across

portions of the Northeast. There will be some rain along the

coastline of the Carolinas as a weak storm moves away from

land. A stalled front will remain parked over central

Florida, continuing to induce showers and thunderstorms

across a good portion of the sunshine state. The West Coast

will remain dry and very warm as the high pressure persists

over the region.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 94 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 1 at Leadville, CO

_____

