The Pulitzer for “The Dead Are Arising” continues the posthumous acclaim for Les Payne, an award-winning Newsday journalist who died in 2018. He began working on the Malcolm X book in 1990 and compiled more than 100 hours of interviews before he died. His daughter and researcher Tamara Payne helped complete “The Dead Are Arising,” which has been praised highly by critics and last fall won a National Book Award.