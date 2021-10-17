The tension between compensating survivors who lost their homes and families whose relatives lost their lives is playing out in the community as well as in a Miami courtroom. Lawsuits were filed almost immediately after the Champlain Towers South fell in the predawn hours of June 24, sheared in half for reasons that are still unknown. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Michael A. Hanzman held the first hearing the following week — even as rescue and then recovery teams were searching the site. Not until July 26 would the remains of the 98th victim finally be identified.