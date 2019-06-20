NEW YORK — The S&P 500 index is closing at a record high, erasing its losses from May.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NEW YORK — The S&P 500 index is closing at a record high, erasing its losses from May.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.