The scene on Capitol Hill as the government shut down

As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set a vote on the Senate floor for 10 p.m., Republicans did not appear to have the 60 votes required to advance their short-term bill. Coupled with a notice that there would be no “imminent votes” in the House, this all but ensured at least a brief shutdown.

Jan. 19, 2017 With only a day to work out the details and get the votes to avoid a government shutdown, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer speaks to journalists as he returns from a meeting with President Trump at the White House. Melina Mara/The Washington Post