The experience of 2021 taught the programmers that not only could they run a successful festival online, but that films could still break through even when filmmakers, audiences, buyers, sellers and press weren’t all in the same physical place. Several films that premiered last year are in the awards conversation (from “ Summer of Soul ” to “ Passing ”). The festival also boasted a record acquisition too (Apple TV+ paid $25 million for the heartwarming “ CODA ”). The price was at least partially fueled by streamers needing fresh entertainment — a demand that has only intensified during the pandemic.