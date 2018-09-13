Audible.com best-sellers for week ending Sept. 7:

Fiction

1. Emma: An Audible Original Drama by Jane Austen & Anna Lea, narrated by Emma Thompson, Joanne Froggatt, Isabella Inchbald, Aisling Loftus, Joseph Millson & Morgana Robinson (Audible Studios)

2. The X-Files: Cold Cases by Joe Harris, Chris Carter & Dirk Maggs, narrated by David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi, Willliam B. Davis, Tom Braidwood, Dean Haglund & Bruce Harwood (Audible Studios)

3. Girls & Boys by Dennis Kelly, narrated by Carey Mulligan (Audible Studios)

4. Leverage in Death: In Death Series, Book 47 by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Brilliance Audio)

5. Heart-Shaped Box by Joe Hill, narrated by Stephen Lang (HarperAudio)

6. The Dented Head of Joey Pigza by Jack Gantos, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

7. The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell: A Novel by Robert Dugoni, narrated by the author (Brilliance Audio)

8. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan, narrated by Lynn Chen (Random House Audio)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

Nonfiction

1. The Coming Storm by Michael Lewis, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Feeding the Dragon by Sharon Washington, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

4. Everyday Meditation by Aaptiv, narrated by Ceasar F. Barajas (Aaptiv)

5. Walk to Run One Mile by Aaptiv, narrated by Jaime McFaden (Aaptiv)

6. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Derek Perkins (Random House Audio)

7. 5K Training by Aaptiv, narrated by Rochelle Moncourtois-Baxter (Aaptiv)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

10. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

______

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.