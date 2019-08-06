Audible.com best-sellers for week ending August 2:

Fiction:

1. Treasure Island: An Audible Original Drama by Robert Louis Stevenson & Marty Ross - adaptation, narrated by Philip Glenister, Daniel Mays, Catherine Tate & Owen Teale (Audible Studios)

2. The Conception of Terror: Tales Inspired by M. R. James - Volume 1: An Audible Original Drama by M. R. James, Stephen Gallagher, A. K. Benedict, Jonathan Barnes & Mark Morris, narrated by Robert Bathurst, Tom Burke, Rosa Coduri, Alice Lowe, Pearl Mackie, Anna Maxwell Martin, Andy Nyman, Jeff Rawle & Reece Shearsmith (Audible Studios)

3. Wally Roux, Quantum Mechanic by Nick Carr, narrated by William Jackson Harper (Audible Original)

4. Foreverywhere by Steve Burns, Steven Drozd & Gabe Soria, narrated by Steve Burns, Carly Ciarrocchi & Stephanie Mayers (Audible Original)

5. Dark Age by Pierce Brown, narrated by Tim Gerard Reynolds, John Curless, Moira Quirk, James Langton & Rendah Heywood (Recorded Books)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

7. The Adventures of Tom Stranger, Interdimensional Insurance Agent by Larry Correia, narrated by Adam Baldwin (Audible Studios)

8. Screwball by Simon Rich, narrated by Scott Aiello & Beck Bennett (Audible Studios)

9. Proof of Love by Chisa Hutchinson, narrated by Brenda Pressley (Audible Studios)

10. Hunt Them Down: Pierce Hunt, Book 1 by Simon Gervais, narrated by Bon Shaw (Brilliance Audio)

Nonfiction:

1. It’s Not What It Looks Like by Molly Burke, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

2. It Burns: The Scandal-Plagued Race to Breed the World’s Hottest Chilli, An Audible Original by Marc Fennell, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

3. Rivals! Frenemies Who Changed the World by Scott McCormick, narrated by Prentice Onayemi, Samantha Turret, Khristine Hvam, Gabriel Vaughan & Josh Hurley (Audible Studios)

4. The Man Who Knew the Way to the Moon by Todd Zwillich, narrated by Todd Zwillich & Angelo Di Loreto (Audible Studios)

5. A Grown-Up Guide to Dinosaurs: An Audible Original by Ben Garrod, narrated by Ben Garrod (Audible Originals)

6. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

8. Liquid Rules: The Delightful and Dangerous Substances That Flow Through Our Lives by Mark Miodownik, narrated by Michael Page (Recorded Books)

9. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by the author & Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons by Kevin Hart, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

