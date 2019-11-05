4. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly - 9780316457484 - (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Plot Against the President by Lee Smith - 9781546085010 - (Center Street)

6. The Last Wife by Nicola Marsh - 9781838880514 - (Bookouture)

7. The Oysterville Sewing Circle by Susan Wiggs - 9780062425614 - (William Morrow)

8. The Deserter by Alex Demille & Nelson DeMille - 9781501101779 - (Simon & Schuster)

9. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes - 9780399562501 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

