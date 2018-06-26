iBook charts for week ending June 24, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

1. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316375245 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson - 9780316412711 - (Little, Brown and Company)

3. When Life Gives You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger - 9781476778464 - (Simon & Schuster)

4. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman - 9781524797195 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Mister Tonight by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan)

6. The Outsider by Stephen King - 9781501181016 - (Scribner)

7. White Lace and Promises by Debbie Macomber - 9781941824009 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Now You See Her by James Patterson & Michael Ledwidge - 9780316127233 - (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Things That Matter by Charles Krauthammer - 9780385349185 - (The Crown Publishing Group)

10. The Death of Mrs. Westaway by Ruth Ware - 9781501156229 - (GalleryScout Press)

