iBook charts for week ending September 16, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Fear by Bob Woodward - 9781501175534 - (Simon & Schuster)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)

3. A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell - 9780062497796 - (Harper)

4. Juror #3 by James Patterson & Nancy Allen - 9780316470063 - (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Leverage in Death by J. D. Robb - 9781250161581 - (St. Martin’s Press)

7. Hardcore Twenty-Four by Janet Evanovich - 9780399179204 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Tailspin by Sandra Brown - 9781455572120 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan - 9780385539098 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

____

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.