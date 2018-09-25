iBook charts for week ending September 23, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Fear by Bob Woodward - 9781501175534 - (Simon & Schuster)
2. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
3. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
4. Lethal White by Robert Galbraith - 9780316422741 - (Little, Brown and Company)
5. Juror #3 by James Patterson & Nancy Allen - 9780316470063 - (Little, Brown and Company)
6. In Pieces by Sally Field - 9781538763049 - (Grand Central Publishing)
7. A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell - 9780062497796 - (Harper)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Night over Water by Ken Follett - 9781101126684 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
____
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.