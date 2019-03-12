iBook charts for week ending March 10, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis - 9781400209613 - (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. Cemetery Road by Greg Iles - 9780062824639 - (William Morrow)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Malta Exchange by Steve Berry - 9781250140272 - (St. Martin’s Press)

5. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides - 9781250301710 - (Celadon Books)

6. Silent Night by Danielle Steel - 9780399179396 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Never Tell by Lisa Gardner - 9781524742096 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Becoming by Michelle Obama - 9781524763152 - (Crown)

10. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781524798635 - (Random House Publishing Group)

