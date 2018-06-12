iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 10, 2018:

1. Pacific Rim: Uprising

2. Death Wish (2018)

3. Game Night (2018)

4. Black Panther (2018)

5. Annihilation

6. A Wrinkle In Time (2018)

7. Red Sparrow

8. Wonder

9. I Can Only Imagine

10. Jurassic Park

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. The Death of Stalin

2. Please Stand By

3. Midnight Sun

4. 2036 Origin Unknown

5. Lady Bird

6. The Killing of a Sacred Deer

7. Unsane

8. Mary Shelley

9. Darkest Hour

10. The Help

