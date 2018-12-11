iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 9, 2018:

1. Mission: Impossible - Fallout

2. Crazy Rich Asians

3. Smallfoot

4. Elf (2003)

5. I Feel Pretty

6. Home Alone

7. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8. BlacKkKlansman

9. Searching

10. The Nun (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. The Dawn Wall

2. Colette

3. Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

4. The Captain

5. The Clovehitch Killer

6. Hereditary

7. Juliet, Naked

8. Somm 3

9. Eighth Grade

10. Always At The Carlyle

