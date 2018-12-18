iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 16, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Venom

2. The Equalizer 2

3. Smallfoot

4. Mission: Impossible - Fallout

5. Peppermint

6. Crazy Rich Asians

7. A Simple Favor

8. Leave No Trace

9. Elf (2003)

10. Night School (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Leave No Trace

2. Colette

3. Hearts Beat Loud

4. Galveston

5. The Dawn Wall

6. The Captain

7. The Clovehitch Killer

8. Eighth Grade

9. SPITFIRE: The Plane That Saved the World

10. The House That Jack Built

