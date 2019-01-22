iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 20, 2019:
1. A Star Is Born (2018)
2. Once Upon a Deadpool
3. Unbreakable
4. A Simple Favor
5. The Old Man & the Gun
6. Split (2017)
7. Hunter Killer
8. Crazy Rich Asians
9. Juliet, Naked
10. Bad Times At the El Royale
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Old Man & the Gun
2. Juliet, Naked
3. Mid90s
4. Suspiria
5. Eighth Grade
6. Rust Creek
7. Colette
8. Wildlife
9. Three Identical Strangers
10. The Rewrite
