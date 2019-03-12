iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 10, 2019:
1. Aquaman (2018)
2. Instant Family
3. A Star Is Born (2018)
4. Creed II
5. The Favourite
6. Bohemian Rhapsody
7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
8. Free Solo
9. Ralph Breaks the Internet
10. The Spy Who Dumped Me
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
2. Ben Is Back
3. The Wife
4. The Hole In the Ground
5. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
6. RBG
7. Thunder Road
8. The Dawn Wall
9. The Clovehitch Killer
10. Third Eye Spies
