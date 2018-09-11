App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 9, 2018:

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

8. Earth Impact, Nicolas Schulz

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

2. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

3. Hello Stars, Fastone Games

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Remind: School Communication, remind101

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Merge Plane - Best Idle Game, Gaga Games

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Notability, Ginger Labs

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. XtraMath, XtraMath

5. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

6. My City : Home, My Town Games LTD

7. Who’s Your Daddy??, Kalippoo Ltd

8. Donut County, Annapurna Interactive

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Hello Stars, Fastone Games

4. Go Fish!, Kwalee

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Hole.io, Voodoo

7. Fortnite, Epic Games

8. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

9. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.

10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC.

