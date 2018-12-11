App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 9, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Rebel Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. Donut County, Annapurna Interactive

7. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

8. iSchedule, HotSchedules

9. Bloons TD 6,Ninja Kiwi

10. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Crowd CityVoodoo

2. Drive and ParkSayGames LLC

3. BitLife - Life SimulatorCandywriter, LLC

4. Popular WarsLion Studios

5. Google ChromeGoogle LLC

6. Google Maps - Transit & FoodGoogle LLC

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, StreamGoogle LLC

8. InstagramInstagram, Inc.

9. BURGER KING , AppBurger King Corporation

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

6. Rebel Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. Toca Kitchen Sushi, Toca Boca AB

8. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

9. Gorogoa, Annapurna Interactive

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Popular Wars, Lion Studios

2. Google Chrome, Google LLC

3. Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek,tinyBuild LLC

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. My Talking Tom 2, Outfit7 Limited

7. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

8. Fire Balls 3D,Voodoo

9. Fortnite, Epic Games

10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

