App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 16, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

4. Rebel Inc., Ndemic Creations.

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. Sky Guide, Fifth Star Labs LLC

7. iSchedule, HotSchedules

8. Bloons TD 6,Ninja Kiwi

9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Brawl Stars, Supercell

2. Crowd City, Voodoo

3. Drive and Park, SayGames LLC

4. Snowball.io, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

5. BitLife - Life Simulator, Candywriter, LLC

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Amazon Mobile, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. TikTok - Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

8. My City : Office, My Town Games LTD

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Rebel Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Snowball.io, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

2. Brawl Stars,Supercell

3. Popular Wars, Lion Studios

4. Crowd City, Voodoo

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

8. My Talking Tom 2, Outfit7 Limited

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, Scopely

