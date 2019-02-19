App Store Official Charts for the week ending February 17, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. NBA 2K19, 2K

9. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

10. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

2. Ball Mayhem, Voodoo

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Honey Smart Shopping Assistant, Honey

6. TikTok - Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. IRS2Go, Internal Revenue Service

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

8. Bendy and the Ink Machine, Joey Drew Studios Inc.

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

2. Netflix,Netflix, Inc.

3. Ball Mayhem, Voodoo

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Matchington Mansion, Firecraft Studios Ltd.

6. Polysphere, Playgendary

7. Sausage Flip, MADBOX

8. Helix Jump, Voodoo

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

