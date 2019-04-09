App Store Official Charts for the week ending April 7, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Pocket City, Bobby Li

9. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

10. Papa’s Freezer To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Run Race 3D, Good Job Games

2. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

3. AMAZE!!!, Crazy Labs

4. Tiles Hop - EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

5. Draw it, Kwalee

6. Pick Me Up, tastypill

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Clips, Apple

10. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

7. T.A.B.S Pocket Edition, FOREVER GAME STUDIO LTD

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

10. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Run Race 3D, Good Job Games

2. Tiles Hop - EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

3. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

4. Clips, Apple

5. Draw it , Kwalee

6. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

7. Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles, Lion Studios

8. Pick Me Up, tastypill

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

