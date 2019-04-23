App Store Official Charts for the week ending April 21, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

9. NBA 2K19, 2K

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. AMAZE!!!, Crazy Labs

2. Clean Road, SayGames LLC

3. Stack Ball 3D, Azur Interactive Games Limited

4. Draw it, Kwalee

5. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

6. Tiles Hop - EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

7. Run Race 3D, Good Job Games

8. Balls Rotate, Voodoo

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

6. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. My City : Babysitter, My Town Games LTD

9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

10. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Pinatamasters, Playgendary

2. Tiles Hop - EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

3. Run Race 3D, Good Job Games

4. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

5. Draw it, Kwalee

6. Homo Evolution, Azur Interactive Games Limited

7. Stack Ball 3D, Azur Interactive Games Limited

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles, Lion Studios

10. Clean Road, SayGames LLC

