App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 9, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. iSchedule, HotSchedules

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 6,Ninja Kiwi

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Fun Race 3D,Good Job Games

3. Rope ‘n’ Roll,Crazy Labs

4. YOLO: Anonymous, Q&A Popshow, Inc.

5. Rope Around, SayGames LLC

6. Pottery Voodoo

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Jetpack Jump, Kwalee

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10.Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon

8. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Publishing

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

3. Bottle Flip 3D!, tastypill

4. Talking Tom Hero Dash, Outfit7 Limited

5. Traffic Run!, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Stack Ball 3D, Azur Interactive Games Limited

9. Kick the Buddy: Forever, Playgendary

10. Roller Splat!Voodoo

