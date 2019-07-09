App Store Official Charts for the week ending July 7, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. kirakira+, bytes inc.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

3. Touch the wall, Voodoo

4. Picker 3D, Rollic Games

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Pottery, Voodoo

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Polysphere, Playgendary

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon

8. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

3. Polysphere, Playgendary

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Dancing Road: Color Ball Run!, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

6. Stack Ball 3D, Azur Interactive Games Limited

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

9. Tiles Hop - EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

10. Pottery, Voodoo

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.