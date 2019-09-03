App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 1, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. iSchedule, HotSchedules

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

7. National Hurricane Center Data, LW Brands, LLC

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ‘19, Roto Sports, Inc.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok - Make Your Day, musical.ly Inc.

2. Remind: School Communication, remind101

3. Crazy Kick!, Voodoo

4. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Google Maps - Transit & Food, Google LLC

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ‘19, Roto Sports, Inc.

6. XtraMath, XtraMath

7. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi Limited

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Crazy Kick!, Voodoo

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. Collect Cubes, Alictus

7. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Puzzle Fuzzle, Lion Studios

9. Idle Gym - Fitness Simulation, Yojoy

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

