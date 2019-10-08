App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 6, 2019:

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. iSchedule, HotSchedules

5. NBA 2K20, 2K

6. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

2. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

3. Countdown App, Ryan Boyling

4. Icing On The Cake, Lion Studios

5. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

6. Hunter Assassin, RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. XtraMath, XtraMath

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator, Clickteam, LLC

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

10. Bendy and the Ink Machine, Joey Drew Studios Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

2. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

3. Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle, Coda Platform Limited

4. Bouncemasters!, Playgendary

5. Draw Race, Voodoo

6. Icing On The Cake, Lion Studios

7. i Peel Good, Lion Studios

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Square Bird, MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD

10. Path Painter, Voodoo

