8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. True Skate, True Axis
10. iSchedule, HotSchedules
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Disney+, Disney
2. Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios
3. Five Hoops, Voodoo
4. Stump Me, KOOLBEN CO.,LTD
5. Push’em all, Voodoo
6. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.
7. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
9. Walmart - Save Time and Money, Walmart
10. Bikes Hill, Voodoo
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Notability, Ginger Labs
4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. NBA 2K20, 2K
7. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
9. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.
10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Disney+, isney
2. Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios
3. Five Hoops, Voodoo
4. Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle, MarkApp Co. Ltd
5. Square Bird., MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
6. Push’em all, Voodoo
7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
9. Turbo Stars, SayGames LLC
10. Bikes Hill, Voodoo
