Many of the fiction nominees are younger authors, under age 50, with a handful or less of published works. Two books are debut novels: “The Burning,” the story of a woman in India who is accused of terrorism, and Douglas Stuart’s’ “Shuggie Bain,” a family saga set in Glasgow.
Others on the fiction list include Rumaan Alam’s’ “Leave the World Behind,” Christopher Beha’s “The Index of Self-Destructive Acts,” Lydia Millet’s’ “A Children’s Bible” and Deesha Philyaw’s “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies.” Also nominated were Vanessa Veselka’s “The Great Offshore Grounds” and Charles Yu’s “Interior Chinatown.”
Some off the year’s most anticipated works did not make the list, including Marilynne Robinson’s “Jack,” Ayad Akhtar’s “Homeland Elegies” and Sigrid Nunez’s “What You Are Going Through,” her first novel since winning the National Book Award two years ago for “The Friend.”
